Connecticut Governor: $5 Million For Transportation Upgrades

Governor Lamont Highlights Increased Efficiencies for Credential Holders at the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News)– Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut is awarding $5 million in funding to 10 towns and cities across the state under a competitive grant program administered by the Department of Transportation for projects that support improved mobility and accessibility, as well as pedestrian and bicycle safety.

The Community Connectivity Grant Program provides construction funding for local initiatives that will improve safety and accessibility for bicyclists and pedestrians in and around community centers, encouraging more people to use these healthy and environmentally sustainable modes of travel. The grant program also facilitates social and economic opportunities for underserved communities by providing equitable levels of access to safe and affordable transportation.

“Improving our transportation infrastructure with projects like these is important to ensuring that all of our residents have equitable and safe access to get to their schools, their work, and can support our state’s small businesses,” Governor Lamont said. “That is why it is critical that we continue to make smart investments that will further enhance our state’s quality of life. These projects will not only make our neighborhoods safer, but will support the growth of the economy while also becoming more pedestrian-friendly and more environmentally-conscious.”

“Improvements made under this program not only make Connecticut’s community centers more attractive and vibrant places to live and work, but they also help improve our environment and air quality while promoting equitable access to transportation” Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti said. “With Governor Lamont’s commitment to the Transportation Climate Initiative Program, we will be able to continue to invest in projects like these all across our state.”

Funding for the program was approved by the State Bond Commission on July 21, 2020. The following month, the Connecticut Department of Transportation opened a grant application process for municipalities.

The grants approved under this round include:

Bristol: Safe and Accessible Bristol, ADA Sidewalk Ramp Upgrades ($439,405)

Groton: Trolley Trail Extension ($344,705)

Meriden: Coe Avenue School Route/Urban Trail Section Phase II ($600,000)

New Britain: BeeLine Trail, Phase II ($600,000)

Old Saybrook: Elm Street and Boston Post Road Sidewalks ($596,413)

Portland: Fill-in-the-Gaps to Route 17/66; Safe Sidewalks to Schools, Businesses & Transit Routes ($525,775)

Stamford: Lower Summer Street Promenade ($600,000)

Waterbury: West Main Street Sidewalks ($459,817)

West Hartford: Accessible Pedestrian Signal Upgrades ($233,200)

Windsor: Windsor Meadows State Park Shared Use Path ($500,000)

Municipalities that have been selected to receive grants will be expected to complete the project within three years.

More than $30 million in state funding has been invested in Connecticut’s towns and cities under the program during the past three years.