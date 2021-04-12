Connecticut Governor: $49M Funding To Build Affordable Housing

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont today announced that more than $49 million in state funding that will support the development of hundreds of units of affordable housing in towns throughout is anticipated to be approved when the State Bond Commission meets later this week.

The governor, who serves as chair of the commission, said the funding supplements his administration’s ongoing efforts to expand access to mixed-income housing options in a wide range of Connecticut communities while also building on initiatives to prevent and end homelessness.

“Helping all Connecticut residents afford high-quality housing in the community of their choice supports families, kickstarts the economy, and makes neighborhoods vibrant places to live and work,” Governor Lamont said. “As more and more families decide to build their future in Connecticut, it’s vital we invest in housing. An investment in housing is an investment in family stability, children’s success, and the economic health of our entire state.”

“Striking the right balance between new construction and preservation has been a delicate dance, one that has required a reorganization and refocus on our internal processes in pursuit of the administration’s vision and the mission of the agency,” Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said. “With the announcement of this bond allocation, we have struck that proper balance. This will allow safe, sanitary, and energy-efficient housing that is affordable to be built and preserved, giving Connecticut residents the option and opportunity to live in their community of choice.”

“Affordable housing investments offer tremendous benefits to the state, local communities, and our residents,” Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw said. “By providing families stable and affordable housing opportunities we are able to help them in the short-term and greatly enhance their longer term chances of success. This $49 million investment, combined with our state’s past efforts, adds to our existing affordable housing stock and keeps Connecticut a national leader on this front.”

The funding will be used to support the following projects: