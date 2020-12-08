Connecticut: Edward Fisher Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

Connecticut Man, Edward Fisher Sentenced for Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft

BOISE (STL.News) Edward Fisher, 57, of Stamford, Connecticut, was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced it. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also imposed a term of three years of supervised release to follow Fisher’s prison sentence. Fisher pleaded guilty to the charges on September 3, 2020.

According to court records, on April 22, 2020, Fisher visited a Wells Fargo in Boise, a federally insured financial institution. Fisher filled out a withdrawal slip for $3,500 and requested to withdraw funds from an account belonging to a Wells Fargo account holder.

To withdraw the funds from the account, Fisher presented false identification bearing Fisher’s photograph, but with the personal identification of the real account holder. Fisher did not know the real account holder and never obtained the account holder’s permission to withdraw the funds.

On April 21 and April 22, 2020, Fisher attempted the same fraudulent scheme at three different Wells Fargo branches in Idaho using the same false identification as well as false identification of another Wells Fargo account holder. In total, Fisher unsuccessfully attempted to fraudulently withdraw $18,000 from accounts at Wells Fargo.

This case was investigated by the Boise Police Department and United States Secret Service.

