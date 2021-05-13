Connecticut: 2 Students Named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Acting Commissioner of Education Charlene Russell-Tucker are congratulating two Connecticut residents who were named today as 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. The recognition is one of the nation’s highest honors for graduating high school seniors.

The recipients include:

Rachel S. Brooks , Christian Heritage School, Trumbull

, Christian Heritage School, Trumbull Colin B. Speaker, Greenwich High School, Greenwich

The U.S. Department of Education selected the program’s 57th class of 161 high school seniors from a national pool of student semifinalists, who were nominated for their high academic performance and distinguishing themselves by overcoming hardships, achieving a unique accomplishment, or demonstrating outstanding leadership.

“Because of the success of the incredible pool of teachers and faculty in our state, Connecticut is proud to be home to among the best performing schools in the nation, and we couldn’t be more proud of the success our students are achieving,” Governor Lamont said. “I offer my congratulations to Rachel and Colin on this extraordinary national recognition. They represent some of the very best of our state, and I look forward to witnessing their future career accomplishments and academic achievements.”

“Congratulations to Rachel and Colin on this national recognition of not just their academic success but also of the leadership and perseverance they have demonstrated in and out of the school building,” Acting Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “We are proud of them and look forward to their continued success in college, career, and life.”

Each year, the U.S. Department of Education invites states to nominate students for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The Connecticut State Department of Education invites school districts to recommend students for the program.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer.

A complete list of 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at www.ed.gov/psp.