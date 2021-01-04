Categories: Politics

Congratulation to the Kingdom of Bhutan On National Day

Bhutan National Day

(STL.News) On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I congratulate the Kingdom of Bhutan as you celebrate your 113th National Day.

Our close relationship is grounded in our commitment to Bhutan’s sovereignty and our shared respect for democracy and freedom.  We are proud of our growing cooperation in the educational, cultural, environmental, and health fields.  The United States will continue to work with Bhutan to pursue our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

We wish the people of Bhutan continued peace, happiness, prosperity, and security in the year ahead.

Source: STATE.Gov

52 mins ago

