Congratulation to the Kingdom of Bahrain On National Day

Bahrain National Day

(STL.News) On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate His Majesty King Hamad and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the occasion of your National Day.

Bahrain is an important partner for the United States, and together we have strengthened the close ties between our people and governments. We applaud Bahrain’s historic decision to normalize relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords, which provides a foundation for further advancements toward regional peace. We look forward to further enhancing our bilateral relationship through our new Strategic Dialogue framework and working to advance regional security initiatives, trade and investment opportunities, and people-to-people exchanges.

The United States appreciates our relationship, and I am happy to wish the Bahraini people peace and prosperity in the years ahead.

Source: STATE.Gov