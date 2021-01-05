Congratulation to the Kazakhstan On National Day

Kazakhstan Independence Day

(STL.News) On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend greetings to the people of Kazakhstan as you celebrate the 29th anniversary of your independence.

Over the past 29 years, Kazakhstan has become a leader for peace, stability, and prosperity in Central Asia. The United States was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence almost three decades ago, and we look forward to building even stronger economic, government-to-government, and people-to-people ties in the years to come. Even as we confront the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic together, the United States celebrates our enduring partnership with Kazakhstan as we work to build a more stable, secure, democratic, and prosperous future.

I congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on this important occasion.

