Categories: Politics

Congratulation to the Kazakhstan On National Day

Kazakhstan Independence Day

(STL.News) On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend greetings to the people of Kazakhstan as you celebrate the 29th anniversary of your independence.

Over the past 29 years, Kazakhstan has become a leader for peace, stability, and prosperity in Central Asia.  The United States was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence almost three decades ago, and we look forward to building even stronger economic, government-to-government, and people-to-people ties in the years to come. Even as we confront the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic together, the United States celebrates our enduring partnership with Kazakhstan as we work to build a more stable, secure, democratic, and prosperous future.

I congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on this important occasion.

Source: STATE.Gov

Publisher2

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Share
Published by
Publisher2
Tags: covid-19KazakhstanMike PompeoNational DayUnited States
48 mins ago

Recent Posts

Fannon Travels to Portugal to Promote Responsible Energy Chain

Assistant Secretary Fannon Travels to Portugal to Promote Responsible Energy Supply Chains (STL.News) Assistant Secretary…

34 mins ago

Passing of Nigerian Ambassador to the United States

Passing of Nigerian Ambassador to the United States (STL.News) We are saddened by the passing…

41 mins ago

Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Colombian President Duque

Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Colombian President Duque The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson…

48 mins ago