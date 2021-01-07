Categories: Politics

Congratulation To The Finland On National Independence Day

Finland National Day

(STL.News) On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Finland as you celebrate your independence.

The United States and Finland are strong partners, working together to promote democracy, human rights, global security, innovation, and the rule of law.  We are also expanding our economic and people-to-people ties, and strengthening our cooperation in the Arctic to ensure the innovative and sustainable development of the region.  We commend Finland’s extraordinary leadership in making the 2020 Afghanistan Donors Conference a successful showcase of international support for the people of Afghanistan and their pursuit of peace.

We appreciate the excellent bilateral coordination leading to the repatriation from Finland of the Native American ancestral remains and funerary objects taken from Mesa Verde.  The return of these sacred items to their proper resting place demonstrates the strong level of cooperation that exists between our nations.

Best wishes to all Finns for a successful and prosperous year ahead.

