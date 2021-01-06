Congratulation to the Burkina Faso’s on National Day

Burkina Faso’s National Day

(STL.News) On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Burkina Faso as you celebrate your 60th National Day.

The friendship between our two peoples remains strong. We support your commitment to strengthen democratic institutions, advance peace and security, and promote economic growth. The United States values Burkina Faso’s important contributions to regional security, including to the G5 Sahel Joint Force and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, and we stand with the people of Burkina Faso in the fight against violent extremism.

The United States looks forward to deepening our cooperation in support of peace, security, and prosperity in the region and for our two peoples. Best wishes on this special day.

Source: STATE.Gov