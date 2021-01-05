Categories: Politics

Condolences on the Passing of Prime Minister Ambrose

Condolences on the Passing of Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini of the Kingdom of Eswatini

(STL.News) On behalf of the United States of America,  I offer the people of the Kingdom of Eswatini our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini.  He has been a steadfast partner with the United States in working to combat the scourge of HIV,  encourage good governance,  strengthen a market-based economy,  defend human rights,  and raise up women,  youth, and other disadvantaged groups in society.  The United States stands with the people of Eswatini during this period of mourning.

SOURCE: STATE.Gov

Tags: Ambrose DlaminiEswatiniMike PompeoUnited StatesUS deparment of State
