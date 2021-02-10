Columbus: Osorio-Flores sentenced to 40 years

MS-13 member, Pedro Alfonso Osorio-Flores sentenced to 40 years in prison

Defendant stabbed a victim to death, attacked another murder victim with machete, participated in shooting homicide of third victim

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) A local man was sentenced in federal court in Columbus to serve 480 months in prison for participating in a racketeering conspiracy on behalf of the transnational criminal organization MS-13.

Pedro Alfonso Osorio-Flores, 41, of Columbus, took part in the mid-2015 murder of Carlos Serrano-Ramos, the November 2015 murder of 17-year-old high school student Wilson Villeda, and the December 2016 murder of Salvador Martinez-Diaz.

“Osorio-Flores was one of the most active, loyal, and violent MS-13 members in Columbus, and he was engaged in nearly every aspect of the gang’s criminal activity in this district,” said U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers. “For this defendant, 40 years could very well be a life sentence. His appalling conduct deserves nothing less.”

Court documents detail a letter the defendant wrote and sent to one of his co-defendants in February 2020 as one example of Osorio-Flores’ loyalty to MS-13. In the letter, the defendant freely admits to being a member of MS-13 since age 13; threatens to bury a former lover alive if he ever finds her; makes threats against ‘snitches’, the police, and the government; and reaffirms his belief that MS-13 does, and will continue to ‘control the entire world.’ In the same letter, the defendant composed two different songs as an homage to MS-13 and a slight to the victims of his offenses, whom he brags about ‘butchering’ and ‘dragging to the hole.’

The defendant, also known as “Smokey,” is one of 23 members and associates of MS-13 in Columbus charged in a February 2018 second superseding indictment.

The defendants are charged in a racketeering conspiracy, which includes five murders as well as attempted murder, extortion, money laundering, drug trafficking, assault, obstruction of justice, witness intimidation, weapons offenses and immigration-related violations.

According to court documents, in summer 2015, Osorio-Flores and other conspirators beat and stabbed Serrano-Ramos to death before placing his body in a shallow grave in the woods in Innis Park.

In the murder of Wilson Villeda, Osorio-Flores and others attacked and killed the victim with a machete and buried his body in a shallow grave near Serrano-Ramos’s remains in Innis Park.

In December 2016, Osorio-Flores surveilled murder victim Martinez-Diaz at the Resolute Athletic Complex before following him home. He provided location updates to fellow MS-13 members so that they could shoot and kill the victim upon his arrival home.

Osorio-Flores pleaded guilty in September 2020 to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today