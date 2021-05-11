Colorado: Strive Health Selects Denver for Headquarters Expansion

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Strive Health has selected Colorado for its long-term headquarters expansion. The Denver-based startup has grown its employee base by more than 600% in the last year and today’s announcement includes the addition of 250 new Colorado jobs that support the company’s expansion in roles that include clinical, technical, data management, operations, and strategy.

“As we kick off National Economic Development Week, it is fitting that we announce the continued growth and expansion of a Denver-based startup right here in Colorado,” said Governor Jared Polis. “These high-quality jobs are a great benefit to Colorado as Strive Health continues to solidify Colorado’s reputation for healthcare and health tech innovation.”

Strive Health’s explosive growth can be traced to a data-driven model that employs purpose-built analytics to reimagine the kidney care treatment paradigm. Strive’s programs are designed to provide the right care at the right time and have dramatically improved care quality while cutting total healthcare spend by nearly one-third.

“Colorado’s central location, vibrant workforce, and quality educational institutions make it an ideal home and place to expand Strive Health,” said Chris Riopelle, CEO of Strive Health. “We are impressed with the direction in which Governor Polis and the Office of Economic Development are leading the state, including taking an active role in strengthening local businesses, affordable housing, and education for the next generation of innovators. Governor Polis has also done a fantastic job managing the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This collaboration will help us significantly grow our footprint and continue to build a destination for top talent.”

Strive Health received a performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit award from Colorado’s Economic Development Commission last month for the creation of 250 net new jobs with an average annual wage of $131,572, which is 183% of Denver County’s average annual wage.

“We’re proud to see Strive Health’s success continue in our region with this exciting expansion decision,” said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “Strive Health has proven that they can grow quickly and deliver excellent-paying career opportunities. As we move to setting our city up for a sustainable economic recovery, this kind of announcement confirms the foundations of our local economy, supported by our competitive workforce talent pool, remain strong and ready to come back.”

Colorado competed with Michigan and Utah for the headquarters expansion project, where Strive Health has existing company offices as well as major market presences.