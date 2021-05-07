Colorado: Square Comp Selects Fort Collins for Its US Headquarters

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Square Comp, an early-stage, Indian technology company, has announced Fort Collins, Colorado as the home of its new US headquarters. They first became acquainted with Colorado during Governor Jared Polis’ trade mission to India in November 2019.

“Good-paying jobs continue to expand across our Front Range tech corridor from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Square Comp is a great addition to Fort Collins and Colorado continues to feel the economic benefit of my first Foreign Direct Investment mission to India in 2019.”

Square Comp offers a customizable virtual reality platform designed for manufacturing companies’ training purposes. The start-up provides its clients with a customized virtual reality training curriculum that immerses its clients’ production-floor employees in an environment similar to that of the company’s actual production floor. The platform allows employees to train and learn the company’s manufacturing processes without the dangers or downtime associated with doing so in the company’s facilities.

To support its growth, Square Comp determined it needed to enter the US market to access the density of manufacturing companies that exist here. In searching for locations, the company focused on markets that have a dense tech ecosystem to support their talent and employment needs while also having a density of manufacturing companies to serve as the startup’s initial client-base. The company plans to serve the entire US market from its Fort Collins headquarters. Square Comp also looked at the Bay-Area in California before selecting Colorado.

“We are excited to choose Fort Collins, Colorado as our base of operations which will serve the entire market of not only Colorado and the United States, but also Europe,” said Srinivasan Yagnanarayanan, Founder, Square Comp – GRAHA’s VR.

Square Comp – GRAHA’s VR Co-Founder Sriram Kesavan added, “We are overwhelmed by the kind support we received from OEDIT and the State of Colorado. It’s heartening to see such mutual cooperation between India and the United States and we are looking forward to growing along with Fort Collins & Colorado.”

“Fort Collins extends a hearty welcome to Square Comp’s World headquarters as they locate in our city. Good business make great communities and we welcome them,” said Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt.

The new headquarters will lead to the creation of 54 net new full-time jobs in Fort Collins, spread across management, software and web development, and operations. The projected average annual salaries will be equivalent to 132% of Larimer County’s average annual wage of $54,145.

