Colorado: NextWorld Announces Headquarters Expansion

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis and the Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced today that Nextworld, the Colorado based enterprise software pioneer, plans to expand its Greenwood Village headquarters. The multifaceted Nextworld project includes a substantial investment in an expanded Greenwood Village campus that will serve as the hub for more than 300 new Colorado jobs.

“I’m thrilled that Nextworld will deepen its roots here in Colorado with an important expansion creating over 300 good jobs as we rapidly recover from this pandemic,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Colorado’s talented workforce and spirit of innovation continue to inspire investment in our economy that will help us build back even stronger.”

Nextworld forecasts the creation of net new Colorado based jobs that span a range of functions across operations, application development, software engineering, product management, and administration. The company’s projected average annual wage of the jobs to be created is $148,960, which is equivalent to 212% of Arapahoe County’s average annual wage.

“Nextworld was founded in Colorado, has grown with Colorado and, with this new commitment, we are poised to play a major role in Colorado’s future,” said Nextworld CEO Kylee McVaney. “This is an exciting chapter for Nextworld and it is especially meaningful that it will be written in the original market that nurtured a bold vision into a dynamic business solution.”

Embracing the global trend of remote work models, Nextworld anticipates that a portion of the planned new jobs will be remote positions and, therefore, eligible for Colorado’s Location Neutral Employment (LONE) incentives if the corresponding work occurs from one of Colorado’s LONE eligible counties over the next five years. Over eight years, the company anticipates that they could employ as many as 120 remote workers from LONE eligible counties.

“Nurturing high-growth Colorado companies like Nextworld is an imperative for our economic recovery and success,” said J.J. Ament, President of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation. “Quality employers have choices of where they grow and maintain quality jobs. For companies like Nextworld, we lead with our investments in people, place, and the future.”

Founded in 2016, Nextworld has outgrown its existing office location and its growth plans will create an expanded campus development in Greenwood Village. Nextworld considered relocation options for expanded headquarter projects in Texas and Florida but elected to invest in their Colorado roots.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nextworld to the Greenwood Village community. Nextworld has grown in Denver South and we look forward to supporting Nextworld’s long-term success in Greenwood Village,” said Nathan Bishop, Economic Development Officer for the City of Greenwood Village. “This expansion project shows the value of Greenwood Village’s centralized location and renewed market demand in commercial real estate.”

Nextworld is actively pursuing talent for their available positions. Interested candidates should visit nextworld.net/careers.

About Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) works with partners to create a positive business climate that encourages dynamic economic development and sustainable job growth. Under the leadership of Governor Jared Polis, we strive to advance the State’s economy through financial and technical assistance that fosters local and regional economic development activities throughout Colorado. OEDIT offers a host of programs and services tailored to support business development at every level including business retention services, business relocation services, and business funding and incentives. Our office includes the Global Business Development division; Colorado Tourism Office; Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office; Colorado Creative Industries; Business Financing & Incentives division; the Colorado Small Business Development Network; Colorado Office of Film, TV & Media; the Minority Business Office; Employee Ownership Office; and Rural Opportunity Office. Learn more at oedit.colorado.gov.

About Nextworld

Nextworld redefines ERP. The company delivers no-code ERP architecture that helps enterprises better align their strategies with today’s business realities. With Nextworld, organizations are freed from the business disruption, high costs, diminishing ROI, and inflexibility associated with traditional ERP systems and vendors. Instead, they are ready to stay ahead of what’s next. Nextworld’s patented no-code ERP platform keeps customers technologically current without business impact. Automatic application generation enables customers to quickly customize and adapt apps and workflows. Nextworld helps ensure each customer’s success as they position their organizations to successfully compete, adapt, and reduce risk in an unpredictable world. Nextworld is privately held and based in Denver, CO.