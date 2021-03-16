Colorado Lt. Governor Joins Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellows Cohort 7

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Colorado Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera has been selected to participate in the seventh cohort of the Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellows program, an elite group of national, senior-level policy leaders who have the knowledge, skill, and will to be effective, equity-minded education policymakers at the state level. The program is an initiative of The Hunt Institute, an education policy non-profit founded in 2001 by former North Carolina Governor Jim Hunt (D-NC|1977-1985, 1993-2001).

Lt. Governor Primavera will join 29 other senior-level elected officials from across the country in Cohort 7, bringing the total number of Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellows to 141. Fellows represent all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and the program currently boasts six sitting governors: Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, and Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

“All students deserve a high-quality education that is based on innovative best practices and provides a foundation for current and future success,” said Lt. Governor Primavera. “I am proud to join this cohort of bipartisan state policymakers in learning and fellowship and am grateful to The Hunt Institute for the opportunity.”

The program is named for renowned education Governors Jim Hunt and Tom Kean (R-NJ| 1982-1990), and the Fellows Advisory Board consists of 21 former governors who put education at the center of their agendas, learned from the practical experiences of other governors, and utilized gubernatorial leadership as a lever to make systemic changes that resulted in improved student achievement.

Governors Hunt and Kean believe that education is the most important investment we can make to strengthen our nation’s economy and society. They recognize that senior, state-level policymakers have enormous influence over our complex education system, and that all too often these leaders are required to assume massive responsibilities with limited background in education policy.

“Our vision is to provide policymakers with the core knowledge they need to promote effective education agendas. By investing in America’s policymakers, the Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellows is building a cadre of informed and motivated educational change agents with the necessary influence to transform state education systems and improve outcomes,” said Dr. Javaid Siddiqi, President & CEO of The Hunt Institute.