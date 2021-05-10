Colorado: List of Law Enforcement Agencies Accepting Digital ID™

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis is proud to announce the growing list of local law enforcement agencies across the state accepting Colorado Digital ID™ as proof of identity, age and address during traffic stops. Police departments in Denver, Brighton, Broomfield, Cherry Hills Village, Colorado Springs, Durango, Johnstown, Lakewood, Loveland, Morrison, Parker, Thornton, Vail and Windsor are accepting the secure and contactless form of identification available in the myColorado™ mobile app.

“Just as more and more Coloradans are ditching their wallets and using smartphones to pay for things, it’s also getting easier to use your smartphone for your identification and driver license. Our goal is to bring the convenience of a secure, mobile digital identity solution to all Coloradans who own a smartphone, and I’m thrilled to see local law enforcement from across the state utilizing the benefits of this technology,” said Gov. Polis. “I want to thank all of the local law enforcement agencies that have joined this effort as we work to serve and protect our fellow residents.”

On Oct. 30, 2019, Gov. Polis signed an Executive Order to authorize Digital ID as a legal form of identification in Colorado. The Denver Police Department has been accepting the Digital ID since its inception, and Colorado State Patrol joined the program in November 2020. Gov. Polis encourages all Coloradans to download the myColorado mobile app and set up their contactless ID to provide a safe and convenient way to exchange information with law enforcement.

“The Denver Police Department embraces technology for improving efficiency and safety,” said Denver Police Department Chief Paul M. Pazen. “The Colorado Digital ID allows for contactless verification of users’ identification, which helps to keep officers and individuals safe and healthy amid the ongoing pandemic.”

More than 425 restaurants, bars, businesses and state agencies have also joined the myColorado Partner Program and accept the Digital ID. Residents can securely generate their Digital ID by joining more than 135,000 Coloradans who have downloaded the myColorado app to their smartphones via the App Store or Google Play.

Colorado is the first state in the nation to offer residents the option to electronically transmit digital identification, vehicle registration and proof of insurance to law enforcement. The myColorado app also allows residents to renew their driver license, generate a digital fishing license, receive notifications about important state news, securely store personal and payment information, and easily search for online state services in one place.

Until full acceptance of Colorado Digital ID is available at all local and state jurisdictions, residents should carry their physical driver license or state identification cards as a backup. More information about myColorado and Colorado Digital ID is available at myColorado.gov.