Politics

Colorado Govt. Offices in Denver Will Open Late Today

ByPublisher3

Feb 25, 2021 , ,

DENVER, CO (STL.News) State of Colorado government offices in Denver and surrounding suburban counties will open to the public at 10 a.m.  Thursday, Feb. 25, due to extreme weather conditions.  There will be a two-hour delay in scheduled start times for state employees to arrive to work safely.

State facilities essential to public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules and “essential personnel” must report to work at their normal scheduled time.  Employees who are working from home will maintain regular work schedules.

The Colorado Judicial Branch posts its own information regarding closures and delays related to Colorado’s courthouses and probation offices.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Oklahoma Governor: Scott Mueller to Join Cabinet as Secretary

Feb 25, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Oklahoma: Biden Approves Governor’s Request for Winter Storm Aid

Feb 25, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

New Hampshire Governor: Rental Assistance Program

Feb 25, 2021 Publisher3