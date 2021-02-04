Colorado Governor’s Letter Support National Western Stock Show

Governor Polis & Commissioner Greenberg Pen Letter in Support of National Western Stock Show

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Polis and Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg sent a letter expressing their support for the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) and its critical role in supporting Colorado’s agricultural economy and community. For only the second time in its 115 year history, the National Western Stock Show was canceled this year due to COVID-19. Governor Polis and Commissioner Greenberg advocated for the continued presence of NWSS and the importance of the agriculture industry in the state.

“The agriculture community is the cornerstone to the foundation of our state. In fact, the state had a Cattlemen’s Association before we had a capitol. My administration has done everything possible to successfully keep agriculture open for business through the toughest of times because we understand that agriculture is Colorado. We are also steadfastly committed to the future of agriculture,” wrote Governor Polis and Commissioner Greenberg. “Agriculture touches every corner of our state, from the Southeast Plains’ dry land farming, to the central mountains’ sheep and cattle ranches to our beloved Palisade peaches and Olathe sweet corn on the Western Slope. The long history, and ever-evolving innovative nature of agriculture in our state has meant Colorado’s producers have not only provided incalculable benefit for Colorado, but to the United States and the world, and we are committed to ensuring they do so for generations to come. Nowhere is this innovation, this deep knowledge of the land, the culture, and the business showcased more prominently every year than at the National Western Stock Show.”

“The state has long fought in a bipartisan manner for the future of the Stock Show. We know we are joined by state and local officials from both sides of the aisle, and throngs of individuals from across the state and nation in expressing our strong and steadfast support for The National Western Stock Show, especially during these challenging times. We look forward to working closely with those supporters to ensure a long and successful future for the Stock Show in Colorado. We will continue to explore a multitude of ways to ensure a lengthy future for the Stock Show, as well as our other beloved agricultural events like the State Fair. This includes but is not limited to the utilization of stimulus dollars, as my administration strongly supports investments in the success of our farming and ranching communities.”

Read the Governor and Agriculture Commissioner’s letter.