  • Fri. Apr 30th, 2021
Politics

Colorado Governor Visits USPS Vaccination Clinic in Denver

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 30, 2021 , , , ,
DENVER, CO (STL.News) as part of Governor Jared Polis’ Vaccines for All efforts, the Governor visited a USPS vaccination clinic that serves Denver’s Postal Service workers. So far, more than 2,300 U.S. Postal Service workers across Colorado have received their vaccine at clinics hosted in partnership between USPS and the State of Colorado.

“It was a fantastic morning watching Denver’s hardworking U.S. Postal Service workers get this lifesaving vaccine.  It’s critical that our postal service workforce has the protection they need in order to continue serving Coloradans,” said Governor Jared Polis.  “This vaccine is Colorado’s ticket back to normal.  You can get the vaccine almost anywhere, many places without needing an appointment.  Don’t delay, make a plan to get your vaccine appointment as soon as possible.”

Under the Polis Administration, more than 2.5 million Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.  All Coloradans 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Colorado is also running six Community Vaccination sites across the state, all of which are now accepting walk-ups when there are available appointments.  Sites can’t administer more vaccines than have been allocated to them for that day.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

