Colorado Governor Urges President to Keep Bureau of Land Management

Governor Polis Urges President Biden to Keep and Expand Bureau of Land Management in Colorado

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Polis sent a letter to President Joseph Biden about the Bureau of Land Management’s current headquarters in Colorado.

“While the initial implementation was flawed, now that this office and these individuals and families are settled here, they are an invaluable part of their respective communities and it would be highly disruptive to undo this effort, as well as a waste of the public resources invested to date,” Governor Polis wrote to President Biden.

“For these reasons and more I remain extremely supportive of the Bureau of Land Management keeping and expanding their national headquarters in our great state. Ensuring that more of our Bureau of Land Management employees are located in and around land under their stewardship is already helping to make the agency a stronger intergenerational steward of our amazing public lands,” wrote Governor Polis.

Read Governor Polis’s letter to President Joe Biden.