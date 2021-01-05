Categories: Politics

Colorado Governor Takes Action in Response to COVID-19

Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

DENVER (STL.News) Governor Polis took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov.  Polis extended an Executive Order providing relief to public utility customers impacted by COVID-19 and Executive Order temporarily suspending certain statutes and rules to expand healthcare workforces for hospitals and other inpatient treatment facilities due to COVID-19.

The Governor also extended an Executive Order temporarily suspending certain statutes to maintain eligibility for Coloradans enrolled in Medicaid and the Children’s Basic Health Plan.

The Governor extended an Executive Order expediting unemployment insurance claim processing to provide relief to Coloradans affected by COVID-19 and an Executive Order related to learning pods.

Gov.  Polis also extended an Executive Order allowing for the operation of alternate care sites in response to COVID-19.

SOURCE: COLORADO.Gov

Tags: coloradocovid-19Governorjared polis
40 mins ago

