DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed bills during signing ceremonies at the Governor’s Mansion and in Evergreen that will improve Colorado’s health care system and direct how the state will spend federal stimulus funding to power the Colorado Comeback.

Governor Polis signed the following bills during signing ceremonies:

SB21-290 Security For Colorado Seniors- Representatives M. Young | M. Bradfield, Senators J. Danielson | J. Buckner

SB21-158 Increase Medical Providers For Senior Citizens – Representatives B. Titone | M. Duran, Senators J. Danielson | B. Pettersen

SB21-181 Equity Strategic Plan Address Health Disparities – Representatives L. Herod | Y. Caraveo, Senators R. Fields | D. Coram

SB21-009 Reproductive Health Care Program – Representative Y. Caraveo, Senator S. Jaquez Lewis

SB21-016 Protecting Preventive Health Care Coverage- Representatives D. Esgar | K. Mullica, Senators B. Pettersen | D. Moreno

SB21-025 Family Planning Service For Eligible Individuals – Representatives K. Tipper | P. Will, Senators B. Pettersen | D. Coram

SB21-027 Emergency Supplies For Colorado Babies And Families – Representatives S. Gonzales-Gutierrez | K. Tipper, Senators B. Pettersen | J. Danielson

SB21-193 Protection Of Pregnant People In Perinatal Period- Representative L. Herod, Senator J. Buckner

SB21-194 Maternal Health Providers – Representative L. Herod, Senator J. Buckner

HB21-1198 Health-care Billing Requirements For Indigent Patients- Representative I. Jodeh, Senators J. Buckner | C. Kolker

SB21-169 Restrict Insurers’ Use Of External Consumer Data – Representatives N. Ricks | D. Esgar, Senator J. Buckner

HB21-1307 Prescription Insulin Pricing And Access – Representative D. Roberts, Senators K. Donovan | S. Jaquez Lewis

HB21-1005 Health Care Services Reserve Corps Task Force – Representatives K. Mullica | Y. Caraveo, Senator L. Garcia

HB21-1068 Insurance Coverage Mental Health Wellness Exam -Representatives D. Michaelson Jenet | B. Titone, Senators D. Moreno | J. Smallwood

HB21-1162 Management Of Plastic Products – Representatives A. Valdez | L. Cutter, Senators J. Gonzales | L. Garcia

HB21-1324 Promote Innovative And Clean Energy Technologies – Representatives R. Pelton | D. Roberts, Senators R. Rodriguez | D. Hisey

HB21-1303 Global Warming Potential For Public Project Materials – Representatives T. Bernett | B. McLachlan, Senator C. Hansen

HB21-1214 Record Sealing Collateral Consequences Reduction – Representatives M. Weissman | J. Bacon, Senators J. Coleman | P. Lee

SB21-138 Improve Brain Injury Support In Criminal Justice System – Representatives S. Sandridge | J. Bacon, Senator J. Coleman

HB21-1280 Pre-trial Detention Reform- Representatives S. Woodrow | S. Gonzales-Gutierrez, Senators P. Lee | R. Rodriguez

HB21-1250 Measures to Address Law Enforcement Accountability- Representatives L. Herod, S. Gonzales-Gutierrez, Senators R. Fields, B. Gardner

HB21-1314 Department Of Revenue Action Against Certain Documents – Representatives L. Herod | M. Gray, Senators D. Moreno | R. Rodriguez

HB21-1315 Costs Assessed To Juveniles In The Criminal Justice System- Representatives L. Herod | M. Soper, Senators D. Moreno | J. Gonzales

SB21-271 Misdemeanor Reform- Representatives D. Roberts | S. Gonzales-Gutierrez, Senators J. Gonzales | B. Gardner

SB21-071 Limit The Detention Of Juveniles – Representatives L. Daugherty | A. Boesenecker, Senator J. Buckner

HB21-1208 Natural Disaster Mitigation Enterprise – Representatives L. Cutter | M. Gray, Senators K. Priola | F. Winter

SB21-108 Public Utilities Commission Gas Utility Safety Inspection Authority – Representatives T. Bernett | L. Cutter, Senator T. Story

HB21- 1292 Report Revenues From Sports Betting Activity- Representatives M. Baisley, J. Amabile, Senators T. Story, D. Hisey

Governor Polis signed the following bills administratively:

HB21-1209 Parole Eligibility For Youthful Offenders- Representatives S. Gonzales-Gutierrez, L. Daugherty, Senator P. Lee

SB21-146 Improve Prison Release Outcomes – Representative J. Bacon, Senator P. Lee

SB21-126 Timely Credentialing Of Physicians By Insurers – Representatives D. Michaelson Jenet | M. Soper, Senator R. Fields

HB21-1140 Eliminate Donor Costs For Living Organ Donations – Representative B. Titone, Senator D. Coram

HB21-1230 Create User-friendly State Internet Rules Portal – Representatives M. Baisley | B. Titone, Senators R. Zenzinger | R. Woodward

SB21-284 Evidence-based Evaluations For Budget – Representatives L. Herod | C. Larson, Senators C. Hansen | B. Rankin

SB21-255 Free Menstrual Hygiene Products To Students- Representatives L. Herod | B. Titone, Senator F. Winter

HB21-1322 Gasoline And Special Fuel Tax Restructuring- Representatives M. Snyder | B. Titone, Senator B. Pettersen

HB21-1279 Occupational Therapy Interstate Compact- Representatives M. Young | R. Holtorf, Senator R. Fields

HB21-1069 Enforcement Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Child – Representatives T. Carver | D. Roberts, Senators R. Fields | B. Gardner

SB21-088 Child Sexual Abuse Accountability Act- Representatives D. Michaelson Jenet | M. Soper, Senators J. Danielson | R. Fields

HB21-1297 Pharmacy Benefit Manager And Insurer Requirements – Representatives E. Hooton | P. Will, Senators J. Sonnenberg | J. Buckner

HB21-1251 Appropriate Use Of Chemical Restraints On A Person- Representatives Y. Caraveo | L. Herod, Senators R. Fields | J. Gonzales

