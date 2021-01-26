Colorado Governor Renews Call for More Vaccines

Gov. Polis Renews Call for More Vaccines to be Distributed as State, Providers Continue to Exhaust Supply

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Polis renewed his call for more vaccines to be distributed to Colorado as the state and providers continue to exhaust the supply allocated by the federal government.

Colorado has received a total of 376,920 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of January 24. Of that, 147,420 were Pfizer first doses and 229,500 were Moderna first doses. The State has also received 217,520 second doses, of which 88,920 were Pfizer and 128,600 were Moderna. Colorado expects 42,120 first doses and 16,380 second doses from Pfizer next week. Additionally, the State expects 38,170 first doses and 33,200 second doses from Moderna next week.

Colorado has administered 458,441 of the vaccine as of 9 am this morning. 375,782 first doses and 82,659 second doses.

“Vaccines in Colorado are not sitting in a warehouse or on a shelf and we need more vaccines immediately to protect our most vulnerable residents over the age of 70 and ultimately to end this horrible pandemic,” said Governor Jared Polis. “It’s well known by now that the Trump administration failed Americans in many aspects of the COVID vaccine rollout and I continue to urge our federal partners and the new Biden administration in Washington to ramp up vaccine distribution right away. Colorado is ready to immediately use three to four times as many vaccines as we are currently getting each week right away. The sooner Colorado gets more vaccines, the quicker we can get them into arms, and the faster we can help our small businesses and economy build back stronger. We’re ready and welcome renewed federal assistance to get the job done.”

The Polis administration has been focused on distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in a way that is equitable, saves the most lives, and ends the public health crisis brought on by the COVID-19 virus as soon as possible. Colorado is dependent on the federal government for the state’s weekly supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.