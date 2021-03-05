Colorado Governor Polis: Vaccines for All Plan

Colorado Governor Polis Partners with Community-Based Organizations, Hosts Clinics as Part of Vaccines for All Plan

DENVER, CO (STL.News) As part of Governor Jared Polis’ Vaccines for All plan, the State of Colorado is allocating vaccines to community-based organizations across the state to host a total of 26 vaccination clinics between Friday, March 5 – Thursday, March 11, 2021. These clinics will focus on vaccinating underserved Coloradans and span a variety of diverse communities.

“Colorado is getting shots into arms and protecting more and more Coloradans from this deadly virus. Every week, my administration is partnering with numerous vaccine clinics across the state that are dedicated to vaccinating our difficult-to-reach communities and meeting people where they are at. Together, we can get back to the Colorado we love,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Each of the following clinics are not accepting walk-in appointments. You must have an appointment to attend.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

Colorado Ethiopian Community

“The Covid-19 impact on Ethiopian Community was huge; most of our community members are working on health, transport and Service givers fields. Beyond the pandemics, the Covid-19 contribute a lot to some of the community members income and jobs losses. However, we are very grateful to Governor Jared Police and CDHE for providing us a pop-up Vaccination clinic to our community. The refugee and immigrant elderly members will benefit highly from the timely vaccination,” said Samuel Gebremichael, President of Colorado Ethiopian Community.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

San Miguel County Dept. of Health and Environment

“We are thrilled that the state is dedicating resources to vaccine accessibility for underserved populations,” said San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin. “Protecting vulnerable residents in our county who otherwise might have difficulty identifying vaccine opportunities is not only a step toward ending the pandemic, but a priority. We hope to eliminate barriers to vaccination that disproportionately affect the groups we are focusing on this Saturday.”

“We have learned a great deal about our underserved communities throughout San Miguel County. We hope this clinic can help inform others of its kind,” said San Miguel County Vaccine Registration Coordinator Dawn Ibis. “Saturday’s vaccine efforts will focus on several underserved groups including residents with accessibility needs, those experiencing homelessness and residents whose native language is Spanish or Chuj. Our dedicated bilingual registration and vaccination staff will ensure our patients have appropriate support throughout. Additionally, opportunities have been made available for residents without transportation.”

Street Fraternity

“Disabled American Veterans (DAV) are providing crucial space for a Community Covid Vaccination Site & greatly supporting the Colorado community in doing so. Street Fraternity, many other Community Based Organizations, individual volunteers, CDPHE/state, and City staff are partnering with goals to ensure equitable Covid vaccinations are provided with ease of access in a space that is so close & walkable to many families. This is exciting work! It’s great to witness the collaborative efforts taking place in these East Colfax neighborhoods of Denver & Aurora,” said Yoal Kidane Ghebremeskel Redda, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Street Fraternity.

A2H2 Denver

“A lack of consistent medical attention will keep the vulnerable in persistent poverty. By focusing on the deliverance of quality consistent health and wellness services, ie. COVID-19 Equity Vaccination Events, we will address one of the major reasons poverty is perpetuated,” said Dr. Courthney Russell, Jr Nonprofit Co-Founder / Board Chair Social Entrepreneur / Civil Activist.

Metro Caring

“The clear connections between race, wealth, and health are unavoidable and unacceptable. When Metro Caring conducted root cause analysis with our community about the drivers of hunger in their families and communities, health ranked in the top three. Disparities in access, care, and cost directly contribute to hunger in our state, which is why it’s critical that we partner with CDPHE and others to close the gaps. COVID-19 is exacerbating the health disparities in our system caused by centuries of racism – Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities are continually denied the resources needed to be safe and healthy and lack equal access to health insurance and care. We’ve been getting a lot of questions around vaccine safety and accessibility, as well as having a number of vaccine hesitation conversations. This is not surprising given the long history of racism and mistreatment in health care. We’re committed to serving as a trusted messenger to our 65,000 members across the state that identify as people of color,” said Sheena Kadi, Director of Strategy and Communication, Metro Caring.

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

Vuela for Health- Our Lady of the Church

“Coronavirus has added additional stress to the Latino community. People have lost family members to the virus; they have lost their jobs, and many people do not have enough, or any insurance should they get the virus. The pandemic has added stress but getting vaccinated can help reduce that stress. Getting vaccinated is a gift you can give yourself and your family members. I love to see the abuelitos and abuelitas really happy because they can hug their grandchildren again. We are happy to see our family again to have the family reunions and back to our lives. If you have questions about the vaccines available, it is important that you get up-to-date information from reliable sources,” said Diana Pineda, Founder and Executive Director of Vuela for Health.

A2H2 Denver

MONDAY, MARCH 8

Filipino American Community of Colorado

“The FACC is excited to partner up with the Colorado Health Department and the State responding to this pandemic. The FACC is working diligently to support the underserved Asian community to provide a location and on-site support primarily to administer COVID 19 vaccination. Through this effort, we have reached out to our elderly and underserved communities to invite them to register to take the vaccine and ensure they are comfortable with the process of what to expect. In a short amount of time, we have received a significant response to our efforts and are thankful to all of the volunteers who are willing to sacrifice their time to maximize our efforts. We are incredibly humbled and grateful for this opportunity to serve our community,” said Vivian Norman-Egonio, Public Relations Officer, Filipino American Community of Colorado.

Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church

“Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, part of the 46 Denver Presbytery churches, is happy to partner with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to offer a vaccination clinic to the public on Monday, March 8, 2021. The central command of Jesus is to love God and love your neighbor as yourself. This is an opportunity for us to be the sort of neighbor we want to have. The more we can all work together to get vaccines in arms, then the better it is for our community,” said Rev. Sheri Fry, Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church.

Metropolitan Denver North Islamic Center

“We are humbled and honored to serve as a vaccination site to accelerate vaccination for Coloradans and be part of the state and local health department’s efforts to vaccinate as many Coloradans as possible. As long as there are Coloradans in need of this vaccine, Metropolitan Denver North Islamic Center will have doors open to partner with the state in providing this service,” said Ihsan Riahi, Outreach Director, Metropolitan Denver NorthIslamic Center.

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

Moffat County Public Health

“It’s promising looking into the future as these vaccines roll out to a time without the constant anxiety the past year brought. A future of hope. Our Moffat County Public Health Department and Healthcare Team partners are looking in every nook and cranny for residents who have been overlooked for vaccines because of the disparities inherent within a frontier community. Geography, transportation, language, time. We appreciate the support of our Commissioners and CDPHE for the vaccines and the staff to host clinics and vaccinate residents who choose to be vaccinated,” said Kari Ladrow, Moffat County Public Health Director.

The Arch Pikes Peak Region

“As a Community Based Organization, The Arc Pikes Peak Region believes that it is important that all our community members have access to COVID-19 vaccination clinics. That is why we are opening our doors to the communities of the Pikes Peak Region. It is our goal to help the state of Colorado open up to all its glory. Together we will be successful,” said Wilfred Romero, Executive Director, The Arc Pikes Peak region.

Mission Medical Center

“Mission Medical Center, in conjunction with the state, is delighted and proud to offer the COVID vaccine to eligible, underserved Coloradans in Colorado Springs. Getting vaccinated puts us one step closer to the day when we can meet with family and friends, not wear a mask and go to our favorite restaurant,” said Barb Cronin, Executive Director, Mission Medical Center

True Light Baptist Church

“The be well Health and Wellness Initiative of the Foundation for Sustainable Urban Communities is working with the State of Colorado to engage our local partners by providing education about the vaccine and advocating for its equitable distribution. Our goal is to support individuals in making an informed decision about taking the Covid 19 vaccination and to make it easily accessible for those who are interested in receiving it. We’re very appreciative that True Light Baptist Church continues to open its doors to the community and is hosting vaccination clinics,” said Alisha Brown, Senior Vice President, Foundation for Sustainable Urban Communities.

Meadows Park Community Center

“The Meadows Park Community Center is a convenient, familiar and welcoming facility for Colorado Springs residents, and we are proud to be selected by the state to host a vaccine clinic for our community members. By providing free vaccines to vulnerable and underserved populations through these clinics, the CDPHE is modeling a successful strategy toward addressing health inequities and serving those most in need of help. There is perhaps no greater gift that one can provide than the gift of health. From all of us at Meadows Park and the Colorado Springs community – thank you!” said Brian Kates, Director Meadows Park Community Center, City of Colorado Springs.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

Trinity United Methodist Church

“Trinity United Methodist Church has a long legacy of showing up in our community. This time we are answering God’s call to serve our neighbors in a unique pandemic-time way, offering facilities and inclusive hospitality, in partnership with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). We’re preparing to welcome 500 people, mostly from the surrounding community, who are scheduled to receive the 1st round of the life-saving COVID vaccination. We are especially grateful for partnerships with area nonprofits, agencies, and our District 10 City Councilman Chris Hinds’ office through which 200 eligible neighbors who are experiencing homelessness will be vaccinated. I hope other faith communities will consider offering their facilities as vaccination sites in neighborhoods across the state demonstrating our shared humanity and devotion to one another’s wellbeing,” said Deb Meyer, Director of Servant Ministries.

City of Colorado Springs- Hillside Community Center

“The Hillside Community Center is a convenient, familiar and welcoming facility for Colorado Springs residents, and we are proud to be selected by the state to host a vaccine clinic for our community members. By providing free vaccines to vulnerable and underserved populations through these clinics, the CDPHE is modeling a successful strategy toward addressing health inequities and serving those most in need of help. There is perhaps no greater gift that one can provide than the gift of health. From all of us at Hillside and the Colorado Springs community – thank you!” said Josh Gainey, Director Hillside Community Center, City of Colorado Springs.

The Resource Exchange

“The Resource Exchange is honored to partner with CDPHE and the El Paso County Health Department to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those eligible in our Colorado Springs community, including many of our families in services with a variety of disabilities, delays, mental health, or long-term care needs. We are committed to doing our part to partner with state and local agencies to ensure our community knows the vaccine is safe and accessible for all. Let’s #RollUpYourSleeves and help Colorado conquer COVID!” said Colleen Head Batchelor, CEO, The Resource Exchange.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

Mental Health Center of Denver

“Our upcoming vaccination clinic on March 11 will provide life-saving COVID-19 vaccinations to nearly 200 people of color, who face disproportionate barriers to care,” said Michael Niyompong, vice president and chief engagement officer at the Mental Health Center of Denver. “We are proud to work with the State of Colorado to expand access to vaccines for the communities we serve while addressing the many inequities that limit access among communities of color,” said Michael Niyompong, Vice President & Chief Engagement Officer at Mental Health Center of Denver.

Compound of Compassion

“It’s my life’s work. Loving God’s people the way he loves me!” said Shana Shaw, CEO/Founder of Compound of Compassion.

Sheridan Rising Together for Equity

The Sheridan community has a high percentage of essential workers and high-risk adults that need the COVID vaccine and we are very pleased to have been approved by the state for 1500 shots that will be administered on March 13 & 14th 2021 at the Sheridan City Hall. Sheridan Rising Together For Equity and Promotoras will provide support and volunteers to help city and school officials with a smooth clinic and successful event,” said Nelly Limon, coordinator, Sheridan Rising Together for Equity.