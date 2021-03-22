STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Header Advertise
Politics

Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

Publisher3
Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

DENVER, CO (STL.NewsGovernor Jared Polis signed 20 bills into law.

The Governor signed the following bills administratively:

  • SB21-019, Authorize Notices Of Valuation On Postcard – Sponsored by Representatives K. Tipper & J. Rich and Senators C. Kolker & C. Simpson
  • SB21-041, Department of Corrections Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-042, Department of Governor, Lt Governor, & OSPB Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-043, Department of Health Care Policy & Financing Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-044, Department of Human Services Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-045, Judicial Department Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-046, Department of Law Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-047, Department of Natural Resources Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-048, Department of Personnel Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-049, Department of Public Safety Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-050, Department of State Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-051, Department of Treasury Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-055, Collection Of State Debts – Sponsored by Representative K. Ransom and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-065, Gasoline And Special Fuels Tax Info Disclosure – Sponsored by Representative K. Mullica and Senator L. Liston
  • SB21-083, Higher Education Student Financial Assistance Funding – Sponsored by Representative L. Herod and Senator C. Hansen
  • HJR21-1002, Water Projects Eligibility Lists – Sponsored by Representative J. Arndt and Senator K. Donovan

The Governor signed the following bills in signing ceremonies:

  • SB21-054, Transfers For Wildfire Mitigation And Response – Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senators C. Hansen & B. Rankin
  • SB21-111, Program To Support Marijuana Entrepreneurs – Sponsored by Representatives L. Herod & D. Ortiz and Senators D. Moreno & J. Gonzales
  • SB21-112, General Fund Transfer To Capital Construction Fund State Parks – Sponsored by Representatives J. McCluskie & P. Will and Senators L. Garcia & C. Simpson
  • SB21-113, Firefighting Aircraft Wildfire Mgmt And Response – Sponsored by Representatives J. McCluskie & M. Lynch and Senators S. Fenberg & B. Rankin

View the signing ceremonies here, here, and here.

Alaska Governor Recognizes Tsunami Preparedness Week Previous post Alaska Governor Recognizes Tsunami Preparedness Week

Leave a Reply

Close
Social profiles

Related Post