Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed 20 bills into law.

The Governor signed the following bills administratively:

SB21-019, Authorize Notices Of Valuation On Postcard – Sponsored by Representatives K. Tipper & J. Rich and Senators C. Kolker & C. Simpson

SB21-041, Department of Corrections Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno

SB21-042, Department of Governor, Lt Governor, & OSPB Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno

SB21-043, Department of Health Care Policy & Financing Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno

SB21-044, Department of Human Services Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno

SB21-045, Judicial Department Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno

SB21-046, Department of Law Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno

SB21-047, Department of Natural Resources Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno

SB21-048, Department of Personnel Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno

SB21-049, Department of Public Safety Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno

SB21-050, Department of State Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno

SB21-051, Department of Treasury Supplemental — Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno

SB21-055, Collection Of State Debts – Sponsored by Representative K. Ransom and Senator D. Moreno

SB21-065, Gasoline And Special Fuels Tax Info Disclosure – Sponsored by Representative K. Mullica and Senator L. Liston

SB21-083, Higher Education Student Financial Assistance Funding – Sponsored by Representative L. Herod and Senator C. Hansen

HJR21-1002, Water Projects Eligibility Lists – Sponsored by Representative J. Arndt and Senator K. Donovan

The Governor signed the following bills in signing ceremonies:

SB21-054, Transfers For Wildfire Mitigation And Response – Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senators C. Hansen & B. Rankin

SB21-111, Program To Support Marijuana Entrepreneurs – Sponsored by Representatives L. Herod & D. Ortiz and Senators D. Moreno & J. Gonzales

SB21-112, General Fund Transfer To Capital Construction Fund State Parks – Sponsored by Representatives J. McCluskie & P. Will and Senators L. Garcia & C. Simpson

SB21-113, Firefighting Aircraft Wildfire Mgmt And Response – Sponsored by Representatives J. McCluskie & M. Lynch and Senators S. Fenberg & B. Rankin

View the signing ceremonies here, here, and here.