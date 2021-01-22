Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Following the temporary adjournment of the 73rd General Assembly, Governor Jared Polis signed five bills into law. The Governor signed the following bipartisan bills into law:

HB21-1002: Reductions Certain Taxpayers’ Income Tax Liability- Sponsored by Representatives Mike Weissman & Emily Sirota and Senators Dominick Moreno & Chris Hansen

HB21-1004: Colorado Uniform Electronic Wills Act- Sponsored by Representatives Marc Snyder & Matt Soper and Senators Bob Gardner & Pete Lee

SB21-001: Modify COVID-19 Relief Programs For Small Business- Sponsored by Representatives Leslie Herod & Shane Sandridge and Senators Faith Winter & Kevin Priola

SB21-002: Extending Limitations On Debt Collection Actions- Sponsored by Representative Leslie Herod and Senators Faith Winter & Julie Gonzales

SB21-003: Recreate Occupational Therapy Practice Act- Sponsored by Representatives David Ortiz & Colin Larson and Senators Rhonda Fields & Chris Holbert

View today’s bill signing of HB21-1002, HB21-1004 & SB21-003. SB21-001 and SB21-002 were signed administratively.