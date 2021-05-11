  • Tue. May 11th, 2021
Politics

Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

DENVER, CO (STL.NewsGovernor Jared Polis signed the following bills into law.

The Governor signed the following bills in signing ceremonies:

HB21-1009 Update Division Housing Function & Local Development – Sponsored by Representative T. Bernett and Senators J. Bridges & D. Coram

HB21-1019 Modification To Regulations Of Factory-built Structures – Sponsored by Representative E. Hooton and Senators J. Ginal & R. Woodward

SB21-006 Human Remains Natural Reduction Soil – Sponsored by Representatives M. Soper & B. Titone and Senator R. Rodriguez

The Governor signed the following bills administratively:

SB21-152 Rule Review Bill – Sponsored by Representatives L. Herod & M. Soper and Senators P. Lee & B. Gardner

HB21-1129 Extend Deadline For Training To Teach Reading – Sponsored by Representatives B. McLachlan & M. Bradfield and Senators J.Bridges & T. Story

HB21-1048 Retail Business Must Accept Cash – Sponsored by Representative A. Valdez and Senator R. Rodriguez. View the signing statement here.

HB21-1178 Correcting Errors in the Colorado Marijuana Code – Sponsored by Representatives A. Pico & D. Valdez and Senators R. Woodward & R. Zenzinger

HB21-1153 Enter Zone Child Care Income Tax Credit – Sponsored by Representatives J. Arndt & D. Valdez and Senator D. Moreno

HB21-1060 U Visa Certification Requirements – Sponsored by Representatives S. Gonzales-Gutierrez & I. Jodeh and Senator J. Gonzales

HB21-1165 Assistance For Victims Of Strangulation – Sponsored by Representatives T. Carver & M. Duran and Senators B. Gardner & P. Lee

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

