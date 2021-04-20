Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed seven bills into law.

The Governor signed the following bills in signing ceremonies:

SB21-078 Lost or Stolen Firearms- Sponsored by Representatives T. Sullivan & L. Herod and Senators S. Jaquez Lewis & J. Danielson.

HB21-1106 Safe Storage of Firearms – Sponsored by Representatives M. Duran & K. Mullica and Senators J. Bridges & C. Hansen

SB21-026 Restoration of Honor Act – Sponsored by Representative D. Ortiz and Senator D. Moreno

HB21-1072 Equal Access Services For Out-of-home Placements- Sponsored by Representative M. Froelich and Senators R. Fields & S. Jaquez Lewis

HB21-1076 Carpooling Service Internet Application Register Colorado Department Of Transportation- Sponsored by Representatives J. McCluskie & P. Will and Senators K. Donovan & D. Hisey

The Governor signed the following bills administratively:

HB21-1124 Expand Ability Conduct Business Electronically- Sponsored by Representative S. Bird and Senators M. Soper & P. Lee

HB21-1063 Model Law Credit Extraterritorial Reinsurance – Sponsored by Representative S. Lontine and Senator R. Rodriguez