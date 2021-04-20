  • Tue. Apr 20th, 2021

Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

Apr 20, 2021
Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

DENVER, CO (STL.NewsGovernor Jared Polis signed seven bills into law.

The Governor signed the following bills in signing ceremonies:

  • SB21-078 Lost or Stolen Firearms- Sponsored by Representatives T. Sullivan & L. Herod and Senators S. Jaquez Lewis & J. Danielson.
  • HB21-1106 Safe Storage of Firearms – Sponsored by Representatives M. Duran & K. Mullica and Senators J. Bridges & C. Hansen
  • SB21-026 Restoration of Honor Act – Sponsored by Representative D. Ortiz and Senator D. Moreno
  • HB21-1072 Equal Access Services For Out-of-home Placements- Sponsored by Representative M. Froelich and Senators R. Fields & S. Jaquez Lewis
  • HB21-1076 Carpooling Service Internet Application Register Colorado Department Of Transportation- Sponsored by Representatives J. McCluskie & P. Will and Senators K. Donovan & D. Hisey

View today’s bill signings of SB21-078 and HB21-1106.

The Governor signed the following bills administratively:

  • HB21-1124 Expand Ability Conduct Business Electronically- Sponsored by Representative S. Bird and Senators M. Soper & P. Lee
  • HB21-1063 Model Law Credit Extraterritorial Reinsurance – Sponsored by Representative S. Lontine and Senator R. Rodriguez

