Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Following the temporary adjournment of the 73rd General Assembly, Governor Jared Polis signed two bills into law. This legislation allows the Legislature to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor signed the following bipartisan bills into law:

HB21-1003: Legislative Proceedings During Disaster Emergency – Sponsored by Representative Adrienne Benavidez and Senator Steve Fenberg.

HB21-1001: Remote Participation In Party Committee Meetings – Sponsored by Representatives Daneya Esgar & Hugh McKean, Senators Fenberg & Chris Holbert.