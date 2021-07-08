DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed bills during signing ceremonies at the Governor’s Mansion to help power the Colorado comeback.
Governor Polis signed the following bills during signing ceremonies:
- SB21-063 Multiple Employer Welfare Arrangements Offer Insurance – Representatives E. Hooton,|R. Pelton, Senators J. Sonneberg | R. Fields
- SB21-190 Protect Personal Data Privacy- Representatives M. Duran | T. Carver, Senators R. Rodriguez | P. Lundeen
- HB21-1087 Teaching And Learning Conditions Survey – Representatives L. Daugherty | M. Bradfield, Senator J. Danielson
- SB21-172 Educator Pay Raise Fund – Representatives S. Gonzales-Gutierrez | D. Ortiz , Senators J. Danielson | L. Garcia
- SB21-106 Concerning Successful High School Transitions- Representatives B. McLachlan | M. Baisley, Senators J. Coleman | K. Priola
- HB21-1288 Colorado Startup Loan Program – Representatives J. Bacon | M. Duran, Senator J. Coleman
- HB21-1105 Low-income Utility Payment Assistance Contributions – Representative C. Kennedy, Senators C. Hansen | K. Priola
- HB21-1109 Broadband Board Changes To Expand Broadband Service – Representatives B. Titone | M. Soper, Senators J. Bridges | D. Coram
Governor Polis signed the following bills administratively:
- HB21-1077 Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy – Representatives A. Benavidez | S. Bird, Senators J. Gonzales, D. Moreno
- HB21-1283 Vehicle Towing Consumer Protection – Representatives N. Ricks | E. Hooton Senator R. Fields
- SB21-076 Fund Electronic Third-party Vehicle Transactions – Representative A. Valdez | C. Larson R. Scott | Senator J. Bridges
- SB21-257 Special Mobile Machinery Registration Exemption – Representatives A. Benavidez | K. Van Winkle, Senators R. Zenzinger | R. Scott
- SB21-270 Increase Alcohol Beverages On-premises Production- Representatives A. Valdez | C. Larson, Senators J. Bridges | D. Hisey
- SB21-103 Sunset Office Of Consumer Counsel- Representative D. Esgar, Senators S. Fenberg | F. Winter
- HB21-1180 Measures To Increase Biomass Utilization – Representatives D. Valdez | P. Will, Senator D. Coram
- HB21-1101 Preserving Family Relationships In Child Placement – Representative K. Ransom, Senator J. Buckner
- HB21-1278 Special District Meeting Requirements – Representative T. Exum, Senator J. Sonnenberg
- SB21-091 Credit Transaction Charge Limitations – Representative S. Bird | C. Larson, Senators L. Liston | R. Rodriguez
- HB21-1321 Voter Transparency In Ballot Measures – Representative C. Kennedy | M. Weissman, Senators D. Moreno | B. Pettersen
- HB21-1275 Medicaid Reimbursement For Services By Pharmacists – Representatives. Lontine | P. Will, Senators J. Ginal | B. Kirkmeyer
- HB21-1282 Add Consumer Protections Regulation Mortgage Servicers – Representative M. Weissman, Senator J. Gonzales
- HB21-1300 Health-care Provider Liens For Injured Persons – Representatives M. Weissman | P. Neville, Senators J. Smallwood | R. Zenzinger
- HB21-1012 Expand Prescription Drug Monitoring Program – Representatives J. Rich | K. Mullica, Senators B. Pettersen | D. Coram
Governor Polis vetoed the following bill:
- HB21-1254 Title And Registration Motor Vehicle Regulation – Representatives A. Valdez | C. Larson, Senators F. Winter | K. Priola
VETO LETTER
