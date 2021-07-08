July 10, 2021

DENVER,  CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis  signed bills during signing ceremonies at the Governor’s Mansion to help power the Colorado comeback.

Governor Polis signed the following bills during signing ceremonies:

  • SB21-063 Multiple Employer Welfare Arrangements Offer Insurance – Representatives E. Hooton,|R. Pelton, Senators J. Sonneberg | R. Fields
  • SB21-190 Protect Personal Data Privacy- Representatives M. Duran | T. Carver, Senators R. Rodriguez | P. Lundeen

SIGNING STATEMENT

  • HB21-1087 Teaching And Learning Conditions Survey – Representatives L. Daugherty | M. Bradfield, Senator J. Danielson
  • SB21-172 Educator Pay Raise Fund – Representatives S. Gonzales-Gutierrez | D. Ortiz , Senators J. Danielson | L. Garcia

SIGNING STATEMENT

  • SB21-106 Concerning Successful High School Transitions- Representatives B. McLachlan | M. Baisley, Senators J. Coleman | K. Priola
  • HB21-1288 Colorado Startup Loan Program – Representatives J. Bacon | M. Duran, Senator J. Coleman
  • HB21-1105 Low-income Utility Payment Assistance Contributions – Representative C. Kennedy, Senators C. Hansen | K. Priola
  • HB21-1109 Broadband Board Changes To Expand Broadband Service – Representatives B. Titone | M. Soper, Senators J. Bridges | D. Coram

Governor Polis signed the following bills administratively:

  • HB21-1077 Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy – Representatives A. Benavidez | S. Bird, Senators J. Gonzales, D. Moreno
  • HB21-1283 Vehicle Towing Consumer Protection – Representatives N. Ricks | E. Hooton Senator R. Fields
  • SB21-076 Fund Electronic Third-party Vehicle Transactions – Representative A. Valdez | C. Larson R. Scott | Senator J. Bridges
  • SB21-257 Special Mobile Machinery Registration Exemption – Representatives A. Benavidez | K. Van Winkle, Senators R. Zenzinger | R. Scott
  • SB21-270 Increase Alcohol Beverages On-premises Production- Representatives A. Valdez | C. Larson, Senators J. Bridges | D. Hisey
  • SB21-103 Sunset Office Of Consumer Counsel- Representative D. Esgar, Senators S. Fenberg | F. Winter
  • HB21-1180 Measures To Increase Biomass Utilization – Representatives D. Valdez | P. Will, Senator D. Coram
  • HB21-1101 Preserving Family Relationships In Child Placement – Representative K. Ransom, Senator J. Buckner
  • HB21-1278 Special District Meeting Requirements – Representative T. Exum, Senator J. Sonnenberg
  • SB21-091 Credit Transaction Charge Limitations – Representative S. Bird | C. Larson, Senators L. Liston | R. Rodriguez
  • HB21-1321 Voter Transparency In Ballot Measures – Representative C. Kennedy | M. Weissman, Senators D. Moreno | B. Pettersen

SIGNING STATEMENT

  • HB21-1275 Medicaid Reimbursement For Services By Pharmacists – Representatives. Lontine | P. Will, Senators J. Ginal | B. Kirkmeyer
  • HB21-1282 Add Consumer Protections Regulation Mortgage Servicers – Representative M. Weissman, Senator J. Gonzales
  • HB21-1300 Health-care Provider Liens For Injured Persons – Representatives M. Weissman | P. Neville, Senators J. Smallwood | R. Zenzinger

SIGNING STATEMENT

  • HB21-1012 Expand Prescription Drug Monitoring Program – Representatives J. Rich | K. Mullica, Senators B. Pettersen | D. Coram

SIGNING STATEMENT

Governor Polis vetoed the following bill:

  • HB21-1254 Title And Registration Motor Vehicle Regulation – Representatives A. Valdez | C. Larson, Senators F. Winter | K. Priola
    VETO LETTER
