Colorado Governor Polis Signs 12 Bills Into Law

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed 12 bills into law.
The Governor signed the following bills administratively:
- HB21-1136 Judicial Division Retirees Temporary Judicial Duties Compensation – Sponsored by Representatives K. Tipper & T. Carver and Senators P. Lee & B. Gardner
- SB21-206 Educator Licensure Cash Fund – Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
- SB21-208 General Fund Transfer To State Education Fund – Sponsored by Representative L. Herod and Senator D. Moreno
- SB21-211 Adult Dental Benefit – Sponsored by Representative L. Herod and Senator D. Moreno
- SB21-212 Primary Care Payments Align Federal Funding – Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
- SB21-213 Use Of Increased Medicaid Match – Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
- SB21-214 State Payment Hospice Providers Residential Care – Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator C. Hansen
- SB21-217 Market Rate Study For Child Care Assistance Program – Sponsored by Representatives L. Herod & J. McCluskie and Senators C. Hansen & B. Rankin
- SB21-221 Projects Under Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program – Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senators C. Hansen & B. Rankin
- SB21-222 Repeal Recovery Audit Program – Sponsored by Representative K. Ransom and Senator B. Rankin
- SB21-223 Location of Department of Revenue Administrative Hearing – Sponsored by Representative K. Ransom and Senator C. Hansen
- SB21-228 PERA Public Employees Retirement Association Payment Cash Fund – Sponsored by Representatives J. McCluskie & K. Ransom and Senators C. Hansen & D. Moreno