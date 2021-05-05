  • Wed. May 5th, 2021
Politics

Colorado Governor Polis Signs 12 Bills Into Law

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 5, 2021 , colorado, Governor, jared polis
Colorado Governor Polis Signs 12 Bills Into Law

DENVER, CO (STL.NewsGovernor Jared Polis signed 12 bills into law.

The Governor signed the following bills administratively:

  • HB21-1136 Judicial Division Retirees Temporary Judicial Duties Compensation – Sponsored by Representatives K. Tipper & T. Carver and Senators P. Lee & B. Gardner
  • SB21-206 Educator Licensure Cash Fund – Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-208 General Fund Transfer To State Education Fund – Sponsored by Representative L. Herod and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-211 Adult Dental Benefit – Sponsored by Representative L. Herod and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-212 Primary Care Payments Align Federal Funding – Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-213 Use Of Increased Medicaid Match – Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator D. Moreno
  • SB21-214 State Payment Hospice Providers Residential Care – Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senator C. Hansen
  • SB21-217 Market Rate Study For Child Care Assistance Program – Sponsored by Representatives L. Herod & J. McCluskie and Senators C. Hansen & B. Rankin
  • SB21-221 Projects Under Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program – Sponsored by Representative J. McCluskie and Senators C. Hansen & B. Rankin
  • SB21-222 Repeal Recovery Audit Program – Sponsored by Representative K. Ransom and Senator B. Rankin
  • SB21-223 Location of Department of Revenue Administrative Hearing – Sponsored by Representative K. Ransom and Senator C. Hansen
  • SB21-228 PERA Public Employees Retirement Association Payment Cash Fund – Sponsored by Representatives J. McCluskie & K. Ransom and Senators C. Hansen & D. Moreno
Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
DC Mayor Launched $250,000 SHOP, EAT, PLAY, STAY Giveaway
May 5, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
DC Mayor Residents to Get “Vaxed for Mom and Dad”
May 5, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Colorado Governor Takes Action in Response to Pandemic
May 5, 2021 Maryam Shah