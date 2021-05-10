Colorado Governor Polis on Shooting in Colorado Springs

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis released the following statement in response to the shooting in Colorado Springs.

“The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating, especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today. Multiple lives were taken today by this terrible act of violence. Families torn apart, and at a birthday party no less. My deepest condolences and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone else impacted by this tragedy.”