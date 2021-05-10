  • Mon. May 10th, 2021
Politics

Colorado Governor Polis on Shooting in Colorado Springs

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 10, 2021 , Colorado Springs, Governor, jared polis, shooting
Colorado Governor Polis on Shooting in Colorado Springs

DENVER, CO (STL.NewsGovernor Jared Polis released the following statement in response to the shooting in Colorado Springs.

“The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating, especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today.  Multiple lives were taken today by this terrible act of violence. Families torn apart, and at a birthday party no less.  My deepest condolences and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone else impacted by this tragedy.”

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
Arizona Governor: Legislation To Protect 2nd Amendment Rights
May 7, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Washington Governor signs Fair Start for Kids Act
May 7, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Vermont Governor Appoints Riley Allen To Public Utilities Commission
May 7, 2021 Maryam Shah