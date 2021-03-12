Colorado Governor Polis On President Biden COVID Address

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Polis released the following statement following President Biden’s address to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic. During his address, President Biden announced that he will direct all states to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1.

“I appreciate the encouraging words from the President to rally our spirits to be careful in the final months of the pandemic. I am more optimistic on the time frame and expect all Coloradans will be eligible for the vaccine even sooner, as well as a sooner return to normalcy.”