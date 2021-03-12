Politics

Colorado Governor Polis On President Biden COVID Address

ByPublisher3

Mar 12, 2021 , , ,

DENVER, CO (STL.NewsGovernor Polis released the following statement following President Biden’s address to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic.  During his address, President Biden announced that he will direct all states to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1.

“I appreciate the encouraging words from the President to rally our spirits to be careful in the final months of the pandemic.  I am more optimistic on the time frame and expect all Coloradans will be eligible for the vaccine even sooner, as well as a sooner return to normalcy.”

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Commits to Phasing Out Gas Tax

Mar 12, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

US State Department: Pamela Spratlen Designated as Senior Advisor

Mar 12, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Texas Governor On DHS Mass Vaccination Clinic In Rio Grande Valley

Mar 12, 2021 Publisher3