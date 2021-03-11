Colorado Governor Polis on Passage of Federal Stimulus Package

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Polis released a statement following the passage of a Federal stimulus package.

“I congratulate the United States Congress on passing President Biden’s Stimulus bill. This federal stimulus package provides $1400 per person to most Coloradans, rent assistance, and as well extends several necessary unemployment benefits,” said Governor Polis. “This relief package also directly assists restaurants and other small businesses struggling during this economic crisis caused by COVID-19. I’m grateful to Colorado’s federal delegation members who voted in favor of this federal package.”

“I want to commend Senator Michael Bennet’s leadership on this package, which includes a landmark child tax credit that will lift millions of children out of poverty. This credit is the result of years of hard work on behalf of Colorado’s families. When our children rise, we all rise.”

“This afternoon, we announced the Colorado Recovery Plan, a bipartisan state stimulus which will invest roughly $700 million into helping Colorado recover faster and build back stronger. Coupled with the federal stimulus, we are optimistic about the path ahead and look forward to providing support to our families, building roads and bridges, investing in rural Colorado, and strengthening our small business and developing our workforce. Through this collaboration, we can build a Colorado that works for all.”