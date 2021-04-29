  • Thu. Apr 29th, 2021
Colorado Governor Polis Made 4 Executive Orders

Maryam Shah

Apr 29, 2021
DENVER, CO (STL.NewsGovernor Jared Polis took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Polis extended an Executive Order ordering expedited unemployment insurance claim processing to provide relief to Coloradans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Governor Polis also extended an Executive Order that allows Colorado taxpayers to file their state income tax returns by the extended deadline of May 17, 2021, to align with the deadline extension for federal tax returns.

Additionally, Governor Polis extended and amended an Executive Order temporarily suspending statutes to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and Children’s Basic Health Plan enrollees.  Through the amendment, provisions included in a previous Executive Order related to the Medicaid home health workforce are now included in this Medicaid and Children’s Basic Health Plan enrollees Executive Order.

Given this amendment, Governor Polis rescinded the original Executive Order related to the temporary suspension of certain statutes to increase the Medicaid home health workforce and eliminate cost-sharing for the COVID-19 testing and treatment for Medicaid enrollees. This Executive Order is no longer necessary as the provisions contained in this order continue under the separate Executive Order related to Medicaid.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

