Colorado Governor Polis, Lt. Governor Meet with Vice President Harris

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Polis and Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera met with Vice President Kamala Harris during her first trip to Colorado since being sworn in. Vice President Harris was in Denver to highlight the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed by President Joseph Biden last week.

“I was thrilled to welcome Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as they visited Colorado on one of the first stops of the Biden Administration’s ‘Help is Here’ American Rescue Plan tour. It’s been a tough year for Coloradans, and for so many people across the country, but this new federal relief plan is set to deliver much-needed economic support that will complement Colorado’s own bipartisan stimulus package and help us build back even stronger,” said Governor Polis.

Governor Polis and Lt. Governor Primavera met Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff at Denver International Airport, and virtually toured a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Salud Family Health Center in Commerce City, which is working to vaccinate Colorado’s Hispanic community.

Governor Polis and Vice President Harris also stopped at Maria Empanada, a small business in Denver, where Vice President Harris sat down with small businesses to discuss what the American Rescue Plan means for them.