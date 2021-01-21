Colorado Governor Polis & Legislative Leadership Statement

Governor Polis & Legislative Leadership Statement on Stimulus Package to Support Colorado Economic Recovery

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis and Legislative Leadership released a joint statement on a stimulus package to support Colorado’s economic recovery.

“When the legislature reconvenes in February, the legislature and JBC, in collaboration with the Governor’s office will work on a stimulus package to build back stronger by creating good-paying jobs and supporting our small businesses. Together we will build a stronger, more resilient Colorado. Over the next month, we look forward to working together with our colleagues to further hone this package of legislation.

Our shared agenda is to support Coloradans as we know COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on so many people — from losing loved ones, friends, and family to this deadly virus to small businesses struggling and hardworking people struggling to get by. That’s why, building off the Governor’s budget request and the important work we did together during the special session, we are looking forward to partnering on a package of legislation to reignite and help our small businesses and communities thrive.”