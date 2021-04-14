Colorado Governor Polis: Frontier’s Plans to Add New Routes

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis congratulated Frontier Airlines on the announcement of several new intra-Colorado and Colorado-based routes.

Frontier will offer nonstop flights from Denver to both Grand Junction and Durango, and as well, the airline will expand its routes from Denver to Kalispell, Montana, and Anchorage, Alaska, along with nonstop service between Durango and Las Vegas.

“I’m excited about these new low-cost nonstop direct flights between Grand Junction and Denver, and Durango and Denver. These routes will make it easier for Colorado residents to take advantage of Frontier’s low-cost international flight network and help tourists from across the country get to western and southwestern Colorado,” said Governor Polis. “The addition of three new Colorado-based routes to Nevada, Alaska, and Montana will also serve as a fantastic opportunity for both Coloradans to get out and explore and for tourists to come and enjoy the beautiful Rocky Mountains.”

“Making it easy and affordable for locals to travel within the state between Denver and Durango and Grand Junction is a big win for Coloradans,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines. “At the same time, providing convenient options for visitors to easily move around the state supports our tourism industry, whether folks want to sightsee, enjoy some Colorado adventure or work remote with a beautiful view.”

Biffle added, “Additionally, our new nonstop service to Kalispell and Anchorage provides easy access to two extraordinary destinations on many people’s travel wish list.”

Frontier will offer five new routes starting in early June: