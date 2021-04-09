Colorado Governor Polis Extends Licensure Deadlines

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Polis amended and extended an Executive Order authorizing Executive Directors of certain agencies to promulgate and issue emergency rules extending the expiration date of licenses and other documents due to COVID-19 in Colorado. This Executive Order continues the authority to extend licensure deadlines for the Department of Health Care Policy & Financing, Department of Local Affairs, and Department of Higher Education, while allowing the authority to expire for the Department of Public Health & Environment, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Revenue, Department of Regulatory Agencies, and Department of Human Services.