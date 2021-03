DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Polis extended an Executive Order establishing directives for the COVID-19 Dial Framework. The Executive Order was amended to allow for counties in Level Orange to request site-specific variances, and otherwise extended the requirement for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to continue the Dial Framework until April 16, 2021.