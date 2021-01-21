Colorado Governor Polis: Boards – Commissions Appointments

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis announces Boards and Commissions Appointments

Board of Directors of the Auraria Higher Education Center

The Auraria Higher Education Center Board of Directors manages the operational affairs of the three-school Auraria campus.

effective January 16, 2021 for a term expiring July 13, 2022:

Katherine Barton of Denver, Colorado, occasioned by the resignation of Randy Thelen of Denver, Colorado, appointed.

Broadband Deployment Board

The Board implements and administers the deployment of broadband service in unserved areas of the state by awarding grants from the Broadband Fund.

for a term expiring August 1, 2022:

Kaitlyn Frances O’Hara of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a broadband satellite provider, occasioned by the resignation of Lisa R. Scalpone of Denver, Colorado, appointed.

Colorado Human Trafficking Council

The purpose of the Council is to bring together leadership from community-based and statewide anti-trafficking efforts, to build and enhance collaboration among communities and counties within the state, to establish and improve comprehensive services for victims and survivors of human trafficking, to assist in the successful prosecution of human traffickers, and to help prevent human trafficking in Colorado.

for terms expiring December 31, 2024:

Chris Henderson of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a statewide organization that provides legal advocacy to abused, neglected and at-risk children, reappointed;

Tristan Gorman, JD of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a statewide organization of criminal defense attorneys, appointed;

Jenna Harper of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a statewide coalition for victims of sexual assault, appointed;

Katie Griego of Littleton, Colorado, to serve as a director of an urban county department of social services, appointed.

Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Advisory Board

The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative Advisory Board is created to promote academic excellence by awarding scholarships and grants to deserving institutions and students while forging strong community partnerships to encourage contributions to the fund to provide students with a strong support network.

for a term expiring August 1, 2022:

Amanda DeLaRosa of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of the system of four year postsecondary institutions in the State,

occasioned by the resignation of Wendell Lorenzo Pryor of Denver, Colorado, appointed.

Colorado Scenic and Historic Byways Commission

The Colorado Scenic and Historic Byways Commission works with state agencies, the US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, local byways organizations, public and private resources, to assist in the development of byways management plans, including interpretation, promotion and protection of distinctive byways characteristics. They also help coordinate the budgeting process and allocation of federal, state, and private funds for the purpose of byway improvement.

for a term expiring January 1, 2024:

Jack Placchi of Golden, Colorado, to serve as a representative of the Bureau of Land Management, reappointed;

Christine Costello of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of the Creative Industries Council, reappointed;

Cheryl L. Glanz of Fort Collins, Colorado, to serve as a representative of Eastern Plains Byway organization, reappointed;

Christopher Richard Bowles of Thornton, Colorado, to serve as the designee of the President of History Colorado State Historical Fund, and as an ex-officio member, appointed;

Anthony Gurzick of Centennial, Colorado, to serve as the designee of the Executive Director of the Department of Natural Resources and as an ex-officio member, reappointed;

Traci Stoffel of Denver, Colorado, to serve as the designee of the Executive Director of the Department of Local Affairs, and as an ex-officio member, reappointed.

Colorado Water Conservation Board

The Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB) was created in 1937 for the purpose of aiding in the protection and development of the waters of the state. The agency is responsible for water project planning and finance, stream and lake protection, flood hazard identification and mitigation, weather modification, river restoration, water conservation and drought planning, water information, and water supply protection.

effective February 13, 2021 for terms expiring February 12, 2024:

Robert Sakata of Brighton, Colorado, to serve as a representative of the South Platte drainage basin and as a Republican, appointed;

Curran A. Trick of Cowdrey, Colorado, to serve as a representative of the North Platte drainage basin and as a Republican, reappointed;

Steven A. Anderson of Olathe, Colorado, to serve as a representative of the Gunnison-Uncompahgre drainage basin and as a Republican, reappointed.

Concurrent Enrollment Advisory Board

The Board shall establish guidelines for the administration of the ASCENT program, advising and assisting local education providers and institutions of higher education in preparing cooperative agreements, making recommendations as necessary to the General Assembly, the State Board, and the Commission concerning the improvement or updating of state policies relating to concurrent enrollment programs.

for a term expiring August 1, 2022:

Martin Goldberg of Fort Collins, Colorado, who has experience in postsecondary student counseling, student admissions, and financial aid, occasioned by the resignation of Rebecca Diane Fernandez Martinez of Henderson, Colorado, appointed.

Fourth Judicial Nominating Commission

There is a judicial district nominating commission for each of Colorado’s 22 judicial districts that selects nominees for district and county judicial vacancies. Each district nominating commission is chaired by a justice of the Supreme Court, who is a non-voting member of the commission.

for a term expiring December 31, 2026:

Kathleen Cefus of Divide, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney, an Unaffiliated, and a member from Teller County, appointed.

Governor’s Expert Emergency Epidemic Response Committee

The Committee shall amend the state disaster plan that deals with the public health response to acts of bioterrorism, pandemic influenza and epidemics caused by infectious agents. The Committee shall also advise the Governor in the event of an emergency epidemic.

for a term expiring May 1, 2024:

John Munroe Douglas Jr., MD, of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a director of a county, district or municipal public health agency, appointed.

Public Employees’ Retirement Benefits Plans

The Public Employees’ Retirement Benefit Plans (PERA) manages and provides retirement and other benefits to the employees of more than 500 government agencies and public entities in the State of Colorado. By state law, the management of the public employees’ retirement funds are vested in PERA’s Board of Trustees. There are three Governor-appointed trustees. The Board will include the State Treasurer as an ex-officio member; four members from the School Division and three members from the State Division; one member from the Local Government Division; one Judicial Division member; and two PERA retirees.

for a term expiring July 10, 2024:

Taylor Colton McLemore of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative with experience and competence in investment, management, finance, banking, economics, accounting, pension administration, or actuarial analysis, and as an Unaffiliated, appointed.

State Board of Human Services

The State Board of Human Services adopts policies, rules and regulations for the administration of the Department of Human Services. The Board also adopts rules and regulations concerning foster care and adoption procedures, mental health programs, alcohol and drug abuse programs and developmental disabilities programs.

for terms expiring March 1, 2023:

Jennifer Kim MacDonnell of Las Animas, Colorado, to serve as a county commissioner, occasioned by the resignation of Julie Ann Holligan Westendorff of Durango, Colorado, appointed;

Mary Elizabeth Melton of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, to serve as a county commissioner, occasioned by the resignation of Thomas Crawford Davidson of Dillon, Colorado, appointed.

State Housing Board

The Board works to establish uniform construction and maintenance standards for hotels, motels, multiple dwellings and factory-built housing. The Board also develops, for submission to the general assembly and units of local government recommendations for uniform housing, standards and building codes.

effective January 31, 2021 for terms expiring January 31, 2025:

Samuel Gerard Betters of Loveland, Colorado to serve as a Democrat and resident of the Second Congressional District, reappointed;

Candace Marie Payne of Stratton, Colorado, a Republican, and resident of the Fourth Congressional District, appointed;

Jarrett Ryan Moses of Colorado Springs, Colorado, a Democrat and resident of the Fifth Congressional District, appointed.

State Interagency Coordinating Council

The State Interagency Coordinating Council (SICC) advises the Colorado Department of Human Services on implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act of 2004. Part C of the Act, relates to the support and services for infants and toddlers with disabilities and their families.

for terms expiring June 30, 2021:

Maria Elena Chisolm of Lakewood, Colorado, to serve as a service provider of early intervention services, occasioned by the resignation of Sarah McNamee of Lakewood, Colorado, appointed;

for terms expiring at the Pleasure of the Governor: