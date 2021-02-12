Politics

Colorado Governor Polis Appoints Joseph R. Whitfield

Feb 12, 2021
DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis appointed Joseph R. Whitfield, Jr. to the 18th Judicial District Court. This vacancy was created by the resignation of the Honorable Michael Spear and is effective on February 28, 2021.

Mr. Whitfield is currently a Deputy District Attorney in the 18th Judicial District, a position he has held since 2011. His practice consists of criminal matters. Mr. Whitfield earned his B.A. from Occidental College in 1998 and his J.D. from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law in 2010.

