Colorado Governor Polis Appoints Dea Marie Lindsey

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis appointed Dea Marie Lindsey to the District Court of the 20th Judicial District. This vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Andrew R. Macdonald, and is effective April 1, 2021.

Ms. Lindsey is currently a Senior Assistant County Attorney in Boulder, a position she has held since 2011. Her practice consists of representation and advisement for the Sheriff’s Office, Community Justice Services, the Office of Emergency Management, and the District Attorney’s Office. Previously, Ms. Lindsey was Assistant County Attorney in Boulder Country (2005-2011); Assistant County Attorney in Weld County (2004-2005); Partner at Coleman, Liu, Lyons, Wheeler and Zweibel, L.L.C. (2001-2004); and Public Defender in the Greeley Office (1999-2001). Ms. Lindsey earned her B.A. from the University of Northern Colorado in 1991 and her J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 1999.