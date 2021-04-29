  • Thu. Apr 29th, 2021
submit guest post stl.news
Politics

Colorado Governor on President’s Address to Congress

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 29, 2021 , , ,
Colorado Governor on President’s Address to Congress

DENVER, CO (STL.NewsGovernor Jared Polis released the following statement after President Biden’s joint address to Congress:

“In their first 100 days in office, the Biden administration has gotten out millions of life-saving vaccines to communities across the country, provided much-needed relief to American families who were hit hard by this pandemic through the American Rescue Plan, and are working toward the passage of a landmark infrastructure bill that would help our country’s economy recover faster and stronger. But we know there is still a lot of work ahead at both the state and federal level.  Tonight, President Biden laid out a bold agenda to help rebuild our economy, get women back into the workforce, support American families, fix our broken immigration system, bolster our education system and increase clean energy jobs — all priorities we share here in Colorado.  Every day we are working to power the comeback, getting vaccines into arms and helping our economy build back stronger, and I look forward to our continued partnership with President Biden and his administration as we race toward the end of this pandemic and the Colorado comeback.”

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
DC Mayor: Results of District’s 2021 Point-In-Time Count
Apr 29, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Colorado Governor Polis Made 4 Executive Orders
Apr 29, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Idaho Governor on recommendation to Expel Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger
Apr 29, 2021 Maryam Shah