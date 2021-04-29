Colorado Governor on President’s Address to Congress

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis released the following statement after President Biden’s joint address to Congress:

“In their first 100 days in office, the Biden administration has gotten out millions of life-saving vaccines to communities across the country, provided much-needed relief to American families who were hit hard by this pandemic through the American Rescue Plan, and are working toward the passage of a landmark infrastructure bill that would help our country’s economy recover faster and stronger. But we know there is still a lot of work ahead at both the state and federal level. Tonight, President Biden laid out a bold agenda to help rebuild our economy, get women back into the workforce, support American families, fix our broken immigration system, bolster our education system and increase clean energy jobs — all priorities we share here in Colorado. Every day we are working to power the comeback, getting vaccines into arms and helping our economy build back stronger, and I look forward to our continued partnership with President Biden and his administration as we race toward the end of this pandemic and the Colorado comeback.”