Colorado Governor on Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis issued a statement on President Biden’s new commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50-52% by 2030:

“We welcome President Biden’s commitment for the United States to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 50% by 2030. This target meets the moral imperative of acting boldly to confront the climate crisis and reduce pollution, and recognizes the unprecedented economic opportunity that comes with transitioning to a clean energy economy. Colorado adopted similar climate goals in 2019, and over the past two years we’ve advanced one of the boldest and most comprehensive climate agendas in the nation. I ran on achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040, and we’ve since secured utility commitments ensuring that over 99% of the state’s electricity is on a path to reduce emissions by at least 80% by 2030. Through collaboration with cities, counties, the private sector, other states and the federal government, we can continue to reduce pollution, create good-paying jobs and stimulate lasting economic growth, advance equity and a just transition, and protect our health and well-being.”

The commitment by the Biden Administration is consistent with Colorado’s statutory goals of reducing GHG emissions at least 50% by 2030.