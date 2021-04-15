Colorado Governor: New VIZIO Tech Innovation Office

Denver Expansion Office Begins Recruitment of 100 New Tech Employees

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis and the Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced that VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO), the American-based television innovator, has selected Denver as home for its new tech innovation office. VIZIO’s latest domestic expansion will add more than 100 new Colorado-based tech career opportunities to the company’s new Denver operations.

“The entrepreneurial spirit of Colorado’s tech talent is the perfect fit with VIZIO’s culture of innovation, and these high-quality jobs are a huge win for Colorado,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. “VIZIO’s desire to be a long-term community partner is exactly the kind of thoughtful corporate investment that Colorado values.”

VIZIO’s engineering and tech team represents the heart of VIZIO’s products and entertainment ecosystem, developing innovative products and providing endless entertainment for millions of consumers right out of the box. The SmartCast ecosystem was purpose-built to guarantee interoperability between popular consumer devices with software that evolved with the customer through automatic updates.

“This move positions VIZIO for growth in a market with a great pool of talent and VIZIO’s adventurous spirit with a balanced work life culture,” said David Rudnick, Senior Vice President of Engineering at VIZIO and lead on the Denver office opening. “Denver provides a perfect market to attract innovators, driven to provide the best experience for consumers with technologies that are built for the future of TV and the connected home. We look forward to establishing VIZIO as a partner to the state and the education system, inspiring future careers for Colorado college students.”

VIZIO’s new tech and engineering office will join the company’s more than 600 employees across six domestic locations including its Irvine, California headquarters and offices in Dakota Dunes, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco and New York City.

“Having a tech company like VIZIO expand to Denver shows that our city remains an ideal market for innovation, but more importantly, that the foundations of our economy remain strong and primed for recovery,” said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “Our quality of life remains an asset to grow and attract top talent, and we’re thrilled to have VIZIO as a new partner in our mission to create an inclusive economy for all Denver residents.”

VIZIO will begin its recruitment this month. Interested candidates should visit the VIZIO career webpage. Candidates should also consider attending the company’s virtual job fair on April 28th.