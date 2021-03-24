Colorado Governor: Marie A. Moses Appointed to Judicial District Court

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis appointed Marie A. Moses to the District Court of the 2nd Judicial District. This vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Morris B. Hoffman. Ms. Moses’ appointment is effective May 1, 2021.

Ms. Moses is currently a partner at Lass Moses Ramp & Cooper, LLC, a position she has held since 2011. Her practice focuses primarily on family law and criminal defense. Previously, Ms. Moses was a partner at Kelly Garnsey, Hubbell + Lass, LLC (2008-2011) and Cook, Cooper & Moses, LLC (2004-2008); and an associate at Gutterman, Griffiths & Powell, PC (2002-2004) and Gutterman Carlton & Heckenbach, LLP (1997-2002). She also served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Edwin G. Ruland of the Colorado Court of Appeals (1995-1997). Ms. Moses earned her B.A. from the University of Virginia in 1992 and her J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 1995.