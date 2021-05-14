Colorado Governor Makes County & District Court Appointments

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis announced multiple state court appointments.

Pueblo County Court (10th Judicial District) — Margaret Vellar

The Governor appointed Margaret Vellar to the Pueblo County Court in the 10th Judicial District. This vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable David L. Lobato. The vacancy is effective July 1, 2021.

Ms. Vellar is a Chief Deputy District Attorney in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a position she has held since 2013. Her practice consists of criminal matters. Previously, Ms. Vellar was a Senior Deputy District Attorney in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office (2007-2013); a Deputy District Attorney in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office (2006-2007); and a Deputy District Attorney in the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office (1990-2006). Ms. Vellar earned her B.A. from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1986 and her J.D. from the University of Colorado Law School in 1989.

10th Judicial District Court — Timothy O’Shea

The Governor appointed Timothy M. O’Shea to the 10th Judicial District Court. This vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Kim Karn. The vacancy is effective July 1, 2021.

Mr. O’Shea is Of Counsel at Fuicelli & Lee, P.C., a position he has held since 2019. His practice consists primarily of personal injury matters. Previously, Mr. O’Shea was an attorney at Koncilja & Koncilja, P.C. (2013-2019); Assistant Public Defender with the Cook County Public Defender in Chicago (2010-2013); and owner of O’Shea & Associates, LLC, in Chicago (2007-2010). Mr. O’Shea earned his B.A. from Colorado College in 1991 and his J.D. from DePaul University College of Law in 2007.

20th Judicial District Court — James Keith Collins

The Governor appointed James Keith Collins to the 20th Judicial District Court. This vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Judith L. Labuda. The vacancy is effective May 18, 2021.

Mr. Collins is a Magistrate in the 20th Judicial District, a position he has held since 2019. His docket consists of civil, domestic relations, and dependency and neglect matters. Previously, Mr. Collins was a part-time Magistrate at the City and County of Denver (2018-2019); Judge Pro Tem at the City of Westminster (2016-2019); Attorney at Collins, Rafik & Jacobson, LLC (2003-2019); and Deputy District Attorney in the 20th Judicial District (2000-2003). Mr. Collins earned his B.B.A. from Davenport University in 1995 and his J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2000.