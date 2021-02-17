Politics

Colorado Governor: Flags Lowered to Honor Passing of Val Vigil

Feb 17, 2021 , , ,
DENVER, CO (STL.NewsGovernor Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide for Thursday, February 18, from sunrise to sunset to honor the passing of former Colorado Representative Val Vigil.

Rep. Vigil (D-Thorton) served four terms in the Colorado House from 1999 to 2006 and is known for his legacy of promoting higher education opportunities for students across Colorado.  Rep. Vigil’s lasting impact on Colorado is his work to pass the ASSET Bill (SB13-033) which grants in-state tuition to undocumented students.

“Val was a good friend and an inspiring public servant.  Colorado lost a great person and public servant who touched so many lives,” said Governor Polis.

Rep. Vigil is survived by his wife, Annabelle, and their two daughters, Nadine and Valerie.

A memorial service for Rep. Vigil will be held on February 18 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Parish in Northglenn.  Interment will be at the Olinger Highland cemetery in Thornton.

Gov. Polis issued a proclamation honoring Rep. Vigil.

