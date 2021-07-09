DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis ended the Health Emergency Executive Orders for COVID-19 and rescinded all previous Executive Orders issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and signed a Recovery Executive Order to focusing only on those measures related to the State’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, focusing Colorado’s efforts on building back stronger from the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“This has been a challenging year for our state and country. We’ve experienced pain and loss but through it all, Coloradans did their part, made good choices by wearing masks, socially distancing, and sacrificing moments with loved ones, and we succeeded in having one of the lowest COVID fatality rates in the nation,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We have been supportive of empowering individuals to make the best decisions for themselves and their families and been guided by science every step of the way over this rocky ground. And while we have reached a milestone with over 70% of our state receiving the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, we must remain vigilant. Today, thanks to the decisions and resilience of Coloradans, our economy is roaring back and we are taking the next bold step to ensure Colorado is building back stronger than before.”

70.32% of adult Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, marking a milestone in the state’s efforts to end the pandemic. The State is focused on ensuring that every Coloradan who wants a vaccine will get a vaccine. Coloradans must remain vigilant against COVID variants and the state is managing the response to these challenges in partnership with local public health. Colorado has the 10th lowest fatality rate per capita of every state in the nation.

Governor Polis addressed Coloradans directly about this new executive action in a video message.

Today, Governor Polis and Colorado’s team of experts believe Coloradans – thanks to the tireless efforts of countless Coloradans to beat back this virus – are ready to take the next step forward. Governor Polis and the administration are re-focusing the state’s pandemic response to prioritize increasing vaccine uptake and economic recovery efforts. That means getting Coloradans back to work sooner and allowing our state to recover faster. This Executive Order ensures Colorado can continue getting the life-saving and safe vaccine into arms, secures resources to effectively treat COVID patients, and continues access to federal resources as our economy builds back stronger than before. It also means rescinding provisions in prior Executive Orders that are no longer needed.

“The State has made tremendous progress in terms of containing and treating infection and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. Over seventy percent of adults have now received at least one dose of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine, and we are beginning to see life return to a new normal. I am therefore rescinding all previous Executive Orders issued due to COVID-19 and amending and restating this Executive Order to focus only on those measures related to the State’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic emergency,” the Executive Order reads.